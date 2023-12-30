Can we count on North Carolina Central to earn a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on North Carolina Central's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How North Carolina Central ranks

Record MEAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 1-0 NR NR 281

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Central's best wins

North Carolina Central, in its signature win of the season, took down the Howard Bison 79-76 on January 6. Kyla Bryant put up a team-leading 23 points with three rebounds and four assists in the game against Howard.

Next best wins

70-65 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 326/RPI) on December 21

65-63 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 328/RPI) on December 18

69-58 at home over Western Carolina (No. 343/RPI) on November 22

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina Central's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), North Carolina Central is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most losses.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

North Carolina Central gets the 307th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Eagles have 14 games remaining this year, including nine versus teams with worse records, and two against teams with records over .500.

Of NCCU's 14 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

North Carolina Central's next game

Matchup: North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Norfolk State Spartans

North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Norfolk State Spartans Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 5:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8 at 5:30 PM ET Location: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming North Carolina Central games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.