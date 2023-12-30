2024 NCAA Bracketology: North Carolina Central Women's March Madness Resume | January 7
Can we count on North Carolina Central to earn a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How North Carolina Central ranks
|Record
|MEAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-9
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|281
North Carolina Central's best wins
North Carolina Central, in its signature win of the season, took down the Howard Bison 79-76 on January 6. Kyla Bryant put up a team-leading 23 points with three rebounds and four assists in the game against Howard.
Next best wins
- 70-65 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 326/RPI) on December 21
- 65-63 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 328/RPI) on December 18
- 69-58 at home over Western Carolina (No. 343/RPI) on November 22
North Carolina Central's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), North Carolina Central is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most losses.
Schedule insights
- North Carolina Central gets the 307th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Eagles have 14 games remaining this year, including nine versus teams with worse records, and two against teams with records over .500.
- Of NCCU's 14 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
North Carolina Central's next game
- Matchup: North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Norfolk State Spartans
- Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 5:30 PM ET
- Location: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
