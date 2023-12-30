If you're looking for bracketology analysis of North Carolina Central and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How North Carolina Central ranks

Record MEAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 0-0 NR NR 227

North Carolina Central's best wins

North Carolina Central defeated the No. 151-ranked (according to the RPI) Longwood Lancers, 79-70, on December 20, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. Ja'Darius Harris, as the top scorer in the win over Longwood, delivered 21 points, while Fred Cleveland Jr. was second on the team with 16.

Next best wins

67-62 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 329/RPI) on December 12

78-75 on the road over Campbell (No. 351/RPI) on November 20

70-58 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 362/RPI) on November 26

North Carolina Central's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), North Carolina Central is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most losses.

Schedule insights

North Carolina Central is facing the 206th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Eagles have two games left against teams over .500. They have 12 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

As far as NCCU's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

North Carolina Central's next game

Matchup: North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Truett McConnell Bears

North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Truett McConnell Bears Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

