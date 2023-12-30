When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will N.C. A&T be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How N.C. A&T ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 277

N.C. A&T's best wins

In its signature victory of the season, N.C. A&T beat the Liberty Lady Flames in a 56-47 win on November 19. Maleia Bracone delivered a team-high 16 points with 10 rebounds and one assist in the contest versus Liberty.

Next best wins

66-47 over Bethune-Cookman (No. 147/RPI) on December 20

56-51 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 170/RPI) on November 15

57-54 on the road over Stetson (No. 346/RPI) on December 19

N.C. A&T's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 1-1

N.C. A&T has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

N.C. A&T has the 164th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Aggies' upcoming schedule includes 11 games against teams with worse records and seven games against teams with records north of .500.

NCAT has 18 games left to play this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

N.C. A&T's next game

Matchup: North Carolina A&T Aggies vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars

North Carolina A&T Aggies vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

