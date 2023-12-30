2024 NCAA Bracketology: N.C. A&T Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will N.C. A&T be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.
Want to bet on N.C. A&T's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How N.C. A&T ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|277
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
N.C. A&T's best wins
In its signature victory of the season, N.C. A&T beat the Liberty Lady Flames in a 56-47 win on November 19. Maleia Bracone delivered a team-high 16 points with 10 rebounds and one assist in the contest versus Liberty.
Next best wins
- 66-47 over Bethune-Cookman (No. 147/RPI) on December 20
- 56-51 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 170/RPI) on November 15
- 57-54 on the road over Stetson (No. 346/RPI) on December 19
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
N.C. A&T's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 1-1
- N.C. A&T has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (three).
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- N.C. A&T has the 164th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Aggies' upcoming schedule includes 11 games against teams with worse records and seven games against teams with records north of .500.
- NCAT has 18 games left to play this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
N.C. A&T's next game
- Matchup: North Carolina A&T Aggies vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars
- Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming N.C. A&T games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.