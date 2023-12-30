Will NC State be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes NC State's complete tournament resume.

How NC State ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-0 1-0 3 5 3

NC State's best wins

NC State defeated the No. 8 Colorado Buffaloes, 78-60, on November 25, in its best win of the season. River Baldwin, in that signature victory, amassed a team-high 24 points with eight rebounds and two assists. Aziaha James also played a role with 15 points, six rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 12

70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 32/RPI) on November 29

87-50 on the road over Old Dominion (No. 67/RPI) on December 20

79-45 over Cincinnati (No. 90/RPI) on November 24

84-43 at home over Charlotte (No. 97/RPI) on November 7

NC State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-0 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 6-0 | Quadrant 4: 1-0

According to the RPI, NC State has three wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the country.

The Wolfpack have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country based on the RPI (three).

According to the RPI, NC State has six wins against Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the country.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, NC State has to deal with the 15th-hardest schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Wolfpack have 17 games left on the schedule, with 15 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 17 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

NC St has 17 games left on the schedule, with seven games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

NC State's next game

Matchup: NC State Wolfpack vs. Florida State Seminoles

NC State Wolfpack vs. Florida State Seminoles Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

