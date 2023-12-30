If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of NC State and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on NC State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Preseason national championship odds: +15000

+15000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +20000

How NC State ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 1-0 NR NR 47

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NC State's best wins

On December 2 versus the Boston College Eagles, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 72) in the RPI, NC State secured its signature win of the season, an 84-78 overtime victory on the road. DJ Horne, as the leading scorer in the victory over Boston College, dropped 21 points, while Jayden Taylor was second on the squad with 18.

Next best wins

82-70 at home over Saint Louis (No. 145/RPI) on December 20

81-67 at home over UT Martin (No. 157/RPI) on December 12

72-59 at home over Citadel (No. 233/RPI) on November 6

84-64 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 238/RPI) on November 10

84-78 over Vanderbilt (No. 270/RPI) on November 23

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

NC State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams based on the RPI, NC State is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories, but also tied for the 19th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Wolfpack are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

NC State faces the 168th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Wolfpack have 19 games left this year, including seven against teams with worse records, and 17 against teams with records over .500.

NC State has 19 games left this year, including four contests against Top 25 teams.

NC State's next game

Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. NC State Wolfpack

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. NC State Wolfpack Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV Channel: ACC Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming NC State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.