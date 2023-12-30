The George Mason Patriots (10-2) are heavy favorites (-19.5) as they look to continue a seven-game home win streak when they take on the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-10) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 143.5.

N.C. A&T vs. George Mason Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Favorite Spread Over/Under George Mason -19.5 143.5

Aggies Betting Records & Stats

N.C. A&T's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 143.5 points in eight of 11 outings.

N.C. A&T's games this year have had a 153.9-point total on average, 10.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

N.C. A&T has a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

N.C. A&T (6-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 62.5% of the time, eight% less often than George Mason (5-3-0) this year.

N.C. A&T vs. George Mason Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total George Mason 3 37.5% 73.8 143.1 65.4 150 140.8 N.C. A&T 8 72.7% 69.3 143.1 84.6 150 146.0

Additional N.C. A&T Insights & Trends

The Aggies average just 3.9 more points per game (69.3) than the Patriots give up to opponents (65.4).

N.C. A&T is 4-3 against the spread and 2-5 overall when it scores more than 65.4 points.

N.C. A&T vs. George Mason Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) George Mason 5-3-0 0-0 4-4-0 N.C. A&T 6-5-0 4-1 8-3-0

N.C. A&T vs. George Mason Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

George Mason N.C. A&T 14-2 Home Record 8-5 4-7 Away Record 4-10 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

