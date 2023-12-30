Martin Necas will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Necas in that upcoming Hurricanes-Maple Leafs matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Martin Necas vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

BSSO and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas' plus-minus this season, in 17:38 per game on the ice, is -15.

In eight of 36 games this year, Necas has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 19 of 36 games this year, Necas has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Necas has an assist in 14 of 36 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Necas has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of Necas having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Necas Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 36 Games 3 25 Points 3 9 Goals 1 16 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.