A game after Andrei Svechnikov recorded a hat trick in the Carolina Hurricanes' 5-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens, the Hurricanes (19-13-4) go on the road to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs (17-9-7) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and NHL Network.

Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 5-2-3 while putting up 36 goals against 27 goals allowed. On 37 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored 14 goals (37.8%).

As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which club we predict will pick up the victory in Saturday's game.

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (+105)

Maple Leafs (+105) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.9 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Maple Leafs (+1.5)

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes are 4-4-8 in overtime matchups on their way to a 19-13-4 overall record.

Carolina is 6-5-2 (14 points) in its 13 games decided by one goal.

In the six games this season the Hurricanes registered just one goal, they've finished 0-4-2 (two points).

Carolina finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).

The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals in 25 games (18-5-2, 38 points).

In the 13 games when Carolina has recorded a single power-play goal, it has an 8-5-0 record (16 points).

In the 28 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 16-9-3 (35 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents six times, and went 3-2-1 (seven points).

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Maple Leafs AVG Maple Leafs Rank 11th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.58 3rd 15th 3.14 Goals Allowed 3.45 27th 4th 33.6 Shots 32.7 6th 1st 25.9 Shots Allowed 32 24th 7th 25.81% Power Play % 26.53% 4th 11th 82.2% Penalty Kill % 78.79% 21st

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

BSSO and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

