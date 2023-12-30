If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of High Point and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How High Point ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 1-1 NR NR 250

High Point's best wins

High Point, in its signature win of the season, beat the Campbell Camels 48-47 on December 21. With 12 points, Aaliyah Collins was the top scorer against Campbell. Second on the team was Amaria McNear, with eight points.

Next best wins

80-64 at home over Wofford (No. 251/RPI) on November 17

74-64 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 290/RPI) on January 6

59-54 at home over Stetson (No. 331/RPI) on November 14

High Point's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), High Point is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, High Point gets the 118th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Panthers' upcoming schedule features six games against teams with worse records and two games versus teams with records north of .500.

High Point has 14 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

High Point's next game

Matchup: UNC Asheville Bulldogs vs. High Point Panthers

UNC Asheville Bulldogs vs. High Point Panthers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

