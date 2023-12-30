Saturday's game between the High Point Panthers (5-7) and Elon Phoenix (3-9) matching up at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena has a projected final score of 67-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of High Point, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Panthers took care of business in their last game 48-47 against Campbell on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

High Point vs. Elon Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

High Point vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 67, Elon 60

Other Big South Predictions

High Point Schedule Analysis

Against the Campbell Camels on December 21, the Panthers notched their best win of the season, a 48-47 home victory.

The Panthers have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (three).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Panthers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

High Point 2023-24 Best Wins

48-47 at home over Campbell (No. 204) on December 21

80-64 at home over Wofford (No. 231) on November 17

59-54 at home over Stetson (No. 288) on November 14

High Point Leaders

Lauren Bevis: 15.2 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (27-for-81)

15.2 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (27-for-81) Nakyah Terrell: 8.4 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

8.4 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Callie Scheier: 5.0 PTS, 27.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

5.0 PTS, 27.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Amaria McNear: 4.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 38.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

4.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 38.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Anna Haeger: 6.0 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19)

High Point Performance Insights

The Panthers are being outscored by 11.3 points per game with a -136 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.5 points per game (282nd in college basketball) and allow 70.8 per outing (297th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.