The High Point Panthers (10-4) will be looking to build on a nine-game home winning streak when taking on the Bellarmine Knights (4-10) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

High Point vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

High Point Stats Insights

This season, the Panthers have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Knights' opponents have made.

High Point is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Knights are the 310th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Panthers sit at second.

The Panthers record 13.3 more points per game (85) than the Knights give up (71.7).

High Point has a 10-3 record when scoring more than 71.7 points.

High Point Home & Away Comparison

In home games, High Point is scoring 11.2 more points per game (89.7) than it is on the road (78.5).

At home, the Panthers are allowing 15.4 fewer points per game (64.1) than when playing on the road (79.5).

Looking at three-pointers, High Point has played better in home games this year, averaging 11.3 three-pointers per game with a 41.4% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 27.6% three-point percentage in road games.

High Point Upcoming Schedule