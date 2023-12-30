How to Watch High Point vs. Bellarmine on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The High Point Panthers (10-4) will be looking to build on a nine-game home winning streak when taking on the Bellarmine Knights (4-10) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
High Point vs. Bellarmine Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
High Point Stats Insights
- This season, the Panthers have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Knights' opponents have made.
- High Point is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Knights are the 310th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Panthers sit at second.
- The Panthers record 13.3 more points per game (85) than the Knights give up (71.7).
- High Point has a 10-3 record when scoring more than 71.7 points.
High Point Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, High Point is scoring 11.2 more points per game (89.7) than it is on the road (78.5).
- At home, the Panthers are allowing 15.4 fewer points per game (64.1) than when playing on the road (79.5).
- Looking at three-pointers, High Point has played better in home games this year, averaging 11.3 three-pointers per game with a 41.4% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 27.6% three-point percentage in road games.
High Point Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 66-58
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|W 74-63
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/22/2023
|Canisius
|W 78-70
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/30/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Radford
|-
|Dedmon Center
|1/6/2024
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
