Saturday's game between the High Point Panthers (10-4) and the Bellarmine Knights (4-10) at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-67 and heavily favors High Point to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 30.

The game has no set line.

High Point vs. Bellarmine Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: High Point, North Carolina

High Point, North Carolina Venue: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

High Point vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 78, Bellarmine 67

Spread & Total Prediction for High Point vs. Bellarmine

Computer Predicted Spread: High Point (-11.4)

High Point (-11.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.6

High Point's record against the spread this season is 11-1-0, while Bellarmine's is 4-7-0. The Panthers have a 5-7-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Knights have a record of 5-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the last 10 contests, High Point is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall while Bellarmine has gone 4-6 against the spread and 1-9 overall.

High Point Performance Insights

The Panthers average 85 points per game (22nd in college basketball) while allowing 71.7 per outing (200th in college basketball). They have a +186 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.3 points per game.

High Point records 45.5 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) while conceding 31.4 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 14.1 boards per game.

High Point connects on 1.8 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.4 (45th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6.

The Panthers average 107.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (14th in college basketball), and give up 90.7 points per 100 possessions (213th in college basketball).

High Point has lost the turnover battle by 1.2 turnovers per game, committing 11.1 (118th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.9 (330th in college basketball).

