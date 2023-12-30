If you reside in Guilford County, North Carolina and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

First Flight High School at Ben L. Smith High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 30

Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheatmore High School at Ben L. Smith High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 30

Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Caldwell Academy at Ben L. Smith High School