The VCU Rams (7-5) host the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-9) after winning three home games in a row. The Rams are heavy favorites by 12.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The point total is 138.5 for the matchup.

Gardner-Webb vs. VCU Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Richmond, Virginia

Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under VCU -12.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Runnin' Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Gardner-Webb has played eight games this season that ended with a combined score over 138.5 points.

Gardner-Webb's games this year have had a 145.2-point total on average, 6.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Gardner-Webb's ATS record is 7-4-0 this season.

Gardner-Webb has won in one of the seven contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Runnin' Bulldogs have been at least a +550 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Gardner-Webb has a 15.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Gardner-Webb vs. VCU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total VCU 6 50% 72.7 146 65.8 137.7 139.1 Gardner-Webb 8 72.7% 73.3 146 71.9 137.7 141.7

Additional Gardner-Webb Insights & Trends

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 73.3 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 65.8 the Rams allow.

Gardner-Webb has put together a 5-2 ATS record and a 4-6 overall record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.

Gardner-Webb vs. VCU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) VCU 5-7-0 1-2 5-7-0 Gardner-Webb 7-4-0 2-0 7-4-0

Gardner-Webb vs. VCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

VCU Gardner-Webb 15-3 Home Record 8-5 8-3 Away Record 6-10 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 10-6-0 73 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-11-0

