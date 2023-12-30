The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-11) will attempt to end a seven-game road losing skid at the Queens (NC) Royals (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
Gardner-Webb vs. Queens (NC) Scoring Comparison

  • The Runnin' Bulldogs score an average of 58.3 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 67.2 the Royals give up.
  • When it scores more than 67.2 points, Gardner-Webb is 1-3.
  • Queens (NC)'s record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.3 points.
  • The Royals record 65.3 points per game, 22.4 fewer points than the 87.7 the Runnin' Bulldogs allow.
  • Queens (NC) is 2-0 when scoring more than 87.7 points.
  • Gardner-Webb has a 0-2 record when giving up fewer than 65.3 points.
  • The Royals are making 39.3% of their shots from the field, 7.6% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow to opponents (46.9%).
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs' 34.8 shooting percentage is 6.6 lower than the Royals have given up.

Gardner-Webb Leaders

  • Ashley Hawkins: 15.1 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)
  • Lauren Bailey: 8.8 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (26-for-68)
  • Micahla Funderburk: 8.7 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (25-for-80)
  • Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.1 PTS, 46.2 FG%
  • Andrea Martinez: 4.7 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

Gardner-Webb Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 Appalachian State W 82-78 Paul Porter Arena
12/17/2023 Florida L 115-37 Paul Porter Arena
12/20/2023 @ East Tennessee State L 60-48 J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/30/2023 @ Queens (NC) - Curry Arena
1/6/2024 High Point - Paul Porter Arena
1/10/2024 @ Charleston Southern - The Buc Dome

