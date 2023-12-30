The Queens (NC) Royals (5-5) will meet the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-9) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Gardner-Webb vs. Queens (NC) Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

Ashley Hawkins: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Lauren Bailey: 9.9 PTS, 4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.3 PTS, 7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

4.3 PTS, 7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Micahla Funderburk: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Andrea Martinez: 4.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Queens (NC) Players to Watch

Nicole Gwynn: 18.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

18.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Jordyn Weaver: 10.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Adia Brisker: 6.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

6.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK Alexandria Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Amari Davis: 4.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

