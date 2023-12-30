Saturday's contest that pits the Queens (NC) Royals (5-7) versus the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-11) at Curry Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-68 in favor of Queens (NC). Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Runnin' Bulldogs' last outing on Wednesday ended in a 60-48 loss to East Tennessee State.

Gardner-Webb vs. Queens (NC) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Gardner-Webb vs. Queens (NC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Queens (NC) 70, Gardner-Webb 68

Gardner-Webb Schedule Analysis

The Runnin' Bulldogs beat the No. 191-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Appalachian State Mountaineers, 82-78, on December 15, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Gardner-Webb has the most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (four).

Gardner-Webb Leaders

Ashley Hawkins: 15.1 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

15.1 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Lauren Bailey: 8.8 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (26-for-68)

8.8 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (26-for-68) Micahla Funderburk: 8.7 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (25-for-80)

8.7 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (25-for-80) Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.1 PTS, 46.2 FG%

4.1 PTS, 46.2 FG% Andrea Martinez: 4.7 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs are being outscored by 29.4 points per game, with a -352 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.3 points per game (296th in college basketball), and allow 87.7 per outing (359th in college basketball).

In 2023-24 the Runnin' Bulldogs are averaging 5.3 more points per game at home (61.4) than away (56.1).

At home, Gardner-Webb gives up 87.2 points per game. On the road, it gives up 88.0.

