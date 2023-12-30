There are 39 FBS games on the postseason slate, with Florida State (+14) among the best bets against the spread, based on our projections. For more suggestions, including parlay opportunities, keep reading.

Look for insights and computer predictions for that matchup and more below.

College Football Computer Picks - Best Spread Bets

Pick: Florida State +14 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles

Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida State by 1.7 points

Florida State by 1.7 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: December 30

December 30 TV Channel: ESPN

Pick: Kansas State -2.5 vs. NC State

Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats

NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas State by 16.6 points

Kansas State by 16.6 points Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET Date: December 28

December 28 TV Channel: ESPN

Pick: Tulane +10 vs. Virginia Tech

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave

Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 2.6 points

Tulane by 2.6 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 27

December 27 TV Channel: ESPN

Pick: Ohio +1.5 vs. Georgia Southern

Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles at Ohio Bobcats

Georgia Southern Eagles at Ohio Bobcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Ohio by 10.7 points

Ohio by 10.7 points Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Date: December 16

December 16 TV Channel: ESPN

Pick: Ohio State +1 vs. Missouri

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Ohio State Buckeyes

Missouri Tigers at Ohio State Buckeyes Projected Favorite & Spread: Ohio State by 11.0 points

Ohio State by 11.0 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 29

December 29 TV Channel: ESPN

College Football Computer Picks - Best Total Bets

Over 42.5 - Oregon State vs. Notre Dame

Matchup: Oregon State Beavers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Oregon State Beavers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish Projected Total: 55.0 points

55.0 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 29

December 29 TV Channel: CBS

Over 40.5 - Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State

Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers Projected Total: 51.3 points

51.3 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: December 16

December 16 TV Channel: ABC

Over 40.5 - James Madison vs. Air Force

Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons

James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons Projected Total: 50.0 points

50.0 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: December 23

December 23 TV Channel: ABC

Over 39.5 - Bowling Green vs. Minnesota

Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers Projected Total: 48.3 points

48.3 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 26

December 26 TV Channel: ESPN

Over 44.5 - Georgia vs. Florida State

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles

Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles Projected Total: 53.2 points

53.2 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: December 30

December 30 TV Channel: ESPN

