Saturday's contest features the High Point Panthers (5-7) and the Elon Phoenix (3-9) clashing at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena (on December 30) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-60 victory for High Point.

The Phoenix are coming off of a 65-39 win against Mount Olive in their most recent outing on Tuesday.

Elon vs. High Point Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Elon vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 67, Elon 60

Other CAA Predictions

Elon Schedule Analysis

The Phoenix beat the No. 225-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Georgia State Panthers, 75-68, on November 23, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Panthers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most losses.

Elon 2023-24 Best Wins

75-68 on the road over Georgia State (No. 225) on November 23

90-69 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 343) on November 11

Elon Leaders

Maraja Pass: 10.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.1 FG%

10.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.1 FG% Iycez Adams: 9.5 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 49.5 FG%

9.5 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 49.5 FG% Regina Walton: 4.8 PTS, 25.3 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27)

4.8 PTS, 25.3 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27) Ajia James: 8.4 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (20-for-53)

8.4 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (20-for-53) Ava Leroux: 5.1 PTS, 46.6 FG%

Elon Performance Insights

The Phoenix put up 54.4 points per game (334th in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per contest (249th in college basketball). They have a -156 scoring differential and have been outscored by 13.0 points per game.

In 2023-24 the Phoenix are averaging 6.3 more points per game at home (58) than on the road (51.7).

At home, Elon concedes 65.8 points per game. Away, it allows 68.6.

