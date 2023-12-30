Saturday's contest between the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (11-0) and East Carolina Pirates (7-3) matching up at Minges Coliseum has a projected final score of 76-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of South Carolina, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Pirates are coming off of a 75-46 win over Charleston Southern in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

East Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

East Carolina vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 76, East Carolina 56

East Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Pirates' signature win this season came in a 65-44 victory over the George Mason Patriots on December 18.

The Pirates have three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, East Carolina is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 24th-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

East Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

65-44 at home over George Mason (No. 102) on December 18

72-57 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 211) on December 4

59-51 at home over Coppin State (No. 290) on December 2

68-37 on the road over Elon (No. 299) on November 6

105-35 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 303) on November 9

East Carolina Leaders

Amiya Joyner: 12.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 44.2 FG%

12.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 44.2 FG% Danae McNeal: 19.5 PTS, 3.9 STL, 42 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52)

19.5 PTS, 3.9 STL, 42 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52) Micah Dennis: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Tatyana Wyche: 4.4 PTS, 50 FG%

4.4 PTS, 50 FG% Synia Johnson: 5.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.7 FG%

East Carolina Performance Insights

The Pirates average 68.1 points per game (151st in college basketball) while allowing 52.7 per outing (17th in college basketball). They have a +154 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.4 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.