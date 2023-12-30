Will East Carolina be one of the teams to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes East Carolina's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on East Carolina's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How East Carolina ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 260

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Carolina's best wins

In its best win of the season, which took place on November 30, East Carolina took down the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (No. 82 in the RPI) by a score of 74-66. Bobby Pettiford led the way against UNC Wilmington, recording 24 points. Next on the team was Brandon Johnson with 18 points.

Next best wins

85-84 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 185/RPI) on November 21

63-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 285/RPI) on December 4

79-50 at home over Delaware State (No. 296/RPI) on December 20

77-63 at home over Campbell (No. 351/RPI) on November 11

82-64 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 353/RPI) on November 20

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

East Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

East Carolina faces the 292nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Pirates have 18 games remaining this season, including four versus teams with worse records, and 16 against teams with records above .500.

Looking at ECU's upcoming schedule, it has two games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

East Carolina's next game

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls vs. East Carolina Pirates

Florida Atlantic Owls vs. East Carolina Pirates Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida TV Channel: ESPN2

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming East Carolina games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.