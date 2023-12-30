The Duke Blue Devils (7-3) meet the Queens Royals (6-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 airing on The CW.

Duke vs. Queens Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: The CW

Duke Players to Watch

Kyle Filipowski: 18.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK

18.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK Jeremy Roach: 14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Mark Mitchell: 11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jared McCain: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Tyrese Proctor: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Queens Players to Watch

Deyton Albury: 15.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK AJ McKee: 17.3 PTS, 5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.3 PTS, 5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK BJ McLaurin: 12.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Chris Ashby: 10.6 PTS, 0.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 0.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK Bryce Cash: 7.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Duke vs. Queens Stat Comparison

Duke Rank Duke AVG Queens AVG Queens Rank 55th 81.6 Points Scored 82.2 49th 66th 66.1 Points Allowed 78.8 327th 203rd 36.2 Rebounds 41.5 32nd 210th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 11 56th 148th 7.9 3pt Made 9.9 24th 45th 16.4 Assists 15.5 72nd 7th 8.4 Turnovers 11.8 174th

