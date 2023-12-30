The Queens Royals (6-8) will visit the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (8-3) after losing five road games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Duke vs. Queens Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: The CW

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Royals have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).

Duke is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the 235th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Royals sit at 58th.

The 81.3 points per game the Blue Devils record are only .

Duke is 4-0 when scoring more than 81.3 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Duke performed better when playing at home last year, posting 76.7 points per game, compared to 68.0 per game in road games.

Defensively the Blue Devils played better in home games last year, ceding 60.8 points per game, compared to 68.4 on the road.

Duke made 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Duke Upcoming Schedule