Saturday's contest features the Duke Blue Devils (8-3) and the Queens Royals (6-8) matching up at Cameron Indoor Stadium in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 89-64 win for heavily favored Duke according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke vs. Queens Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: The CW

The CW Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Duke vs. Queens Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 89, Queens 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Queens

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-24.7)

Duke (-24.7) Computer Predicted Total: 152.6

Duke has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Queens is 3-7-0. The Blue Devils are 5-5-0 and the Royals are 6-4-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other ACC Predictions

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils have a +163 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.8 points per game. They're putting up 81.3 points per game to rank 53rd in college basketball and are giving up 66.5 per contest to rank 78th in college basketball.

The 35.5 rebounds per game Duke averages rank 233rd in the country, and are 4.1 more than the 31.4 its opponents grab per outing.

Duke makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball) at a 36.7% rate (62nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 its opponents make while shooting 33.2% from deep.

The Blue Devils' 107.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 13th in college basketball, and the 88.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 142nd in college basketball.

Duke has committed 3.6 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 8.4 (sixth in college basketball action) while forcing 12 (189th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.