Will Duke be one of the teams to earn a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Duke's complete tournament resume.

How Duke ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 1-1 NR 30 21

Duke's best wins

Duke took down the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (No. 22 in the RPI) in an 82-63 win on December 10 -- its best win of the season. Reigan Richardson, in that signature victory, tallied a team-leading 28 points with four rebounds and two assists. Oluchi Okananwa also played a part with 22 points, 12 rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

70-45 at home over Toledo (No. 26/RPI) on December 20

83-53 at home over Richmond (No. 61/RPI) on November 6

72-65 on the road over Georgia (No. 66/RPI) on November 30

66-62 on the road over Columbia (No. 76/RPI) on November 14

88-42 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 171/RPI) on November 9

Duke's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Duke has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country according to the RPI (three).

The Blue Devils have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country based on the RPI (two), but also have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 losses (two).

Schedule insights

Duke plays the ninth-toughest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Blue Devils have 16 games left this year, including four against teams with worse records, and 14 against teams with records north of .500.

Duke has 16 games left this season, including nine contests versus Top 25 teams.

Duke's next game

Matchup: Louisville Cardinals vs. Duke Blue Devils

Louisville Cardinals vs. Duke Blue Devils Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET Location: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV Channel: ACC Network

