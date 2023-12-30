When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Duke be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Preseason national championship odds: +1300

+1300 Pre-new year national championship odds: +2000

How Duke ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-1 21 19 114

Duke's best wins

When Duke beat the Baylor Bears, the No. 77 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 78-70 on December 20, it was its best win of the year thus far. Jared McCain put up a team-high 21 points with two rebounds and three assists in the contest versus Baylor.

Next best wins

74-65 over Michigan State (No. 90/RPI) on November 14

89-68 at home over Hofstra (No. 91/RPI) on December 12

80-56 at home over Charlotte (No. 135/RPI) on December 9

106-69 at home over Queens (No. 231/RPI) on December 30

95-66 at home over La Salle (No. 240/RPI) on November 21

Duke's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

The Blue Devils have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Duke faces the 63rd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Blue Devils have 14 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have nine upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Duke has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with three games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Duke's next game

Matchup: Duke Blue Devils vs. Syracuse Orange

Duke Blue Devils vs. Syracuse Orange Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN Networks

