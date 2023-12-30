The Davidson Wildcats (9-3) are 1.5-point favorites as they look to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the Ohio Bobcats (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 142.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Davidson vs. Ohio Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Davidson -1.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Davidson Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Davidson and its opponents have gone over 142.5 combined points.

Davidson's games this season have had an average of 138.2 points, 4.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Wildcats have gone 5-4-0 ATS this season.

Davidson sports a 5-4-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 3-7-0 mark of Ohio.

Davidson vs. Ohio Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Davidson 3 33.3% 72.9 153.2 65.3 135.5 135.6 Ohio 8 80% 80.3 153.2 70.2 135.5 149.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Davidson Insights & Trends

The Wildcats average 72.9 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 70.2 the Bobcats allow.

Davidson is 3-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 70.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Davidson vs. Ohio Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Davidson 5-4-0 3-3 4-5-0 Ohio 3-7-0 0-0 5-5-0

Davidson vs. Ohio Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Davidson Ohio 7-8 Home Record 14-1 6-6 Away Record 4-11 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 8-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.5 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.8 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 3-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.