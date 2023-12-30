Davidson vs. Ohio December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Ohio Bobcats (5-4) will play the Davidson Wildcats (8-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Davidson vs. Ohio Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Davidson Players to Watch
- Grant Huffman: 11.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- David Skogman: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Reed Bailey: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bobby Durkin: 9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Angelo Brizzi: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Ohio Players to Watch
- Jaylin Hunter: 16.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Shereef Mitchell: 14.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Elmore James: 12.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- AJ Clayton: 10.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK
- AJ Brown: 9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Davidson vs. Ohio Stat Comparison
|Ohio Rank
|Ohio AVG
|Davidson AVG
|Davidson Rank
|103rd
|78.7
|Points Scored
|73.9
|206th
|274th
|74.8
|Points Allowed
|65.8
|60th
|225th
|35.6
|Rebounds
|34.5
|265th
|173rd
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|254th
|187th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|8.7
|79th
|291st
|11.7
|Assists
|13.6
|181st
|24th
|9.4
|Turnovers
|9.5
|30th
