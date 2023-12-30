The Davidson Wildcats (9-3) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Ohio Bobcats (6-5) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Davidson vs. Ohio matchup.

Davidson vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Davidson vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Davidson Moneyline Ohio Moneyline

Davidson vs. Ohio Betting Trends

Davidson is 6-5-0 ATS this season.

Wildcats games have hit the over five out of 11 times this season.

Ohio has covered three times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Bobcats' 10 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Davidson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), Davidson is 101st in the country. It is far below that, 108th, according to computer rankings.

The Wildcats were +100000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

With odds of +100000, Davidson has been given a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

