The North Texas Eagles (9-1) meet a fellow AAC team, the Charlotte 49ers (6-4), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET.

Charlotte vs. North Texas Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Charlotte Players to Watch

Dazia Lawrence: 16.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tracey Hueston: 11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Jacee Busick: 5.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Imani Smith: 4.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

4.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Olivia Porter: 5.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

North Texas Players to Watch

Desiray Kernal: 17.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Tommisha Lampkin: 14.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

14.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Jaaucklyn Moore: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Dyani Robinson: 8.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Desiree Wooten: 5.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

