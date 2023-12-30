What are Charlotte's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Charlotte's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Charlotte ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 1-0 NR NR 125

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charlotte's best wins

On December 30 against the North Texas Eagles, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 98) in the RPI, Charlotte captured its signature win of the season, a 74-64 victory at home. Dazia Lawrence led the way against North Texas, dropping 23 points. Next on the team was Imani Smith with 11 points.

Next best wins

69-58 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 170/RPI) on December 7

50-38 over George Washington (No. 259/RPI) on November 25

65-58 at home over Mercer (No. 260/RPI) on November 29

93-43 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 296/RPI) on November 17

65-60 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 297/RPI) on December 18

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Charlotte's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

According to the RPI, Charlotte has three losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the 49ers are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Charlotte has been given the 145th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Looking at the 49ers' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games versus teams that are above .500 and 11 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of Charlotte's 17 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Charlotte's next game

Matchup: South Florida Bulls vs. Charlotte 49ers

South Florida Bulls vs. Charlotte 49ers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Charlotte games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.