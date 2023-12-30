2024 NCAA Bracketology: Charlotte March Madness Resume | January 1
What are Charlotte's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.
How Charlotte ranks
|Record
|AAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|106
Charlotte's best wins
Charlotte defeated the George Mason Patriots (No. 58-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 54-49 win on November 19 -- its best win of the season. Lu'Cye Patterson was the leading scorer in the signature victory over George Mason, putting up 18 points with one rebound and two assists.
Next best wins
- 85-62 at home over Stetson (No. 125/RPI) on December 5
- 62-45 at home over Utah Valley (No. 142/RPI) on November 15
- 65-57 at home over Georgia State (No. 217/RPI) on November 25
- 69-52 at home over Maine (No. 248/RPI) on November 6
Charlotte's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-4 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-0
- Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the 49ers are 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 38th-most wins, but also tied for the third-most defeats.
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Charlotte is playing the 74th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- Reviewing the 49ers' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games versus teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Glancing at Charlotte's upcoming schedule, it has two games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Charlotte's next game
- Matchup: SMU Mustangs vs. Charlotte 49ers
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN2
