What are Charlotte's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Charlotte ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 106

Charlotte's best wins

Charlotte defeated the George Mason Patriots (No. 58-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 54-49 win on November 19 -- its best win of the season. Lu'Cye Patterson was the leading scorer in the signature victory over George Mason, putting up 18 points with one rebound and two assists.

Next best wins

85-62 at home over Stetson (No. 125/RPI) on December 5

62-45 at home over Utah Valley (No. 142/RPI) on November 15

65-57 at home over Georgia State (No. 217/RPI) on November 25

69-52 at home over Maine (No. 248/RPI) on November 6

Charlotte's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-4 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the 49ers are 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 38th-most wins, but also tied for the third-most defeats.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Charlotte is playing the 74th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Reviewing the 49ers' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games versus teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.

Glancing at Charlotte's upcoming schedule, it has two games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Charlotte's next game

Matchup: SMU Mustangs vs. Charlotte 49ers

SMU Mustangs vs. Charlotte 49ers Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: ESPN2

