The Campbell Fighting Camels (6-6) are 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at DeGol Arena. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row. The point total for the matchup is set at 131.5.

Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: NEC Front Row

Where: Loretto, Pennsylvania

Loretto, Pennsylvania Venue: DeGol Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Campbell -2.5 131.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Campbell Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Campbell and its opponents have gone over 131.5 total points.

Campbell's matchups this year have an average total of 130.6, 0.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Fighting Camels have compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

This season, Campbell has been favored five times and won three of those games.

This season, the Fighting Camels have won two of their four games when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

Campbell has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Campbell 3 33.3% 67.8 133 62.8 133.8 131.1 Saint Francis (PA) 6 60% 65.2 133 71.0 133.8 139.3

Additional Campbell Insights & Trends

The Fighting Camels average 67.8 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 71.0 the Red Flash give up.

When Campbell scores more than 71.0 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Campbell 4-5-0 1-3 3-6-0 Saint Francis (PA) 6-4-0 6-4 2-8-0

Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA) Home/Away Splits

Campbell Saint Francis (PA) 6-2 Home Record 2-3 0-4 Away Record 2-5 2-3-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 5-2-0 76.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 51.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.0 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.