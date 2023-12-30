Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA) December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-7) will face the Campbell Fighting Camels (5-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on NEC Front Row.
Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
Campbell Players to Watch
- Anthony Dell'Orso: 15.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Laurynas Vaistaras: 9.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jasin Sinani: 4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alex Kotov: 5.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mason Grant: 5.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch
- Cam Gregory: 13.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Eli Wilborn: 7.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Bobby Rosenberger III: 6.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aaron Talbert: 8.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gestin Liberis: 6.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA) Stat Comparison
|Saint Francis (PA) Rank
|Saint Francis (PA) AVG
|Campbell AVG
|Campbell Rank
|345th
|64.5
|Points Scored
|66.5
|326th
|176th
|70.6
|Points Allowed
|61.5
|14th
|303rd
|33.4
|Rebounds
|32.6
|324th
|134th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|6.7
|334th
|323rd
|5.6
|3pt Made
|5.8
|310th
|304th
|11.4
|Assists
|12.5
|249th
|279th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|12.2
|212th
