The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-7) will face the Campbell Fighting Camels (5-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on NEC Front Row.

Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

Campbell Players to Watch

Anthony Dell'Orso: 15.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Laurynas Vaistaras: 9.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Jasin Sinani: 4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Alex Kotov: 5.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

5.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Mason Grant: 5.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch

Cam Gregory: 13.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Eli Wilborn: 7.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK Bobby Rosenberger III: 6.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Aaron Talbert: 8.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Gestin Liberis: 6.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA) Stat Comparison

Saint Francis (PA) Rank Saint Francis (PA) AVG Campbell AVG Campbell Rank 345th 64.5 Points Scored 66.5 326th 176th 70.6 Points Allowed 61.5 14th 303rd 33.4 Rebounds 32.6 324th 134th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 6.7 334th 323rd 5.6 3pt Made 5.8 310th 304th 11.4 Assists 12.5 249th 279th 13.1 Turnovers 12.2 212th

