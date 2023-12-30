The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-8) will try to halt a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-6) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NEC Front Row

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Campbell Moneyline Saint Francis (PA) Moneyline

Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Trends

Campbell has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Fighting Camels games have gone over the point total four out of 10 times this season.

Saint Francis (PA) has compiled a 6-3-1 record against the spread this season.

Red Flash games have hit the over just twice this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.