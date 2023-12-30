The Campbell Fighting Camels (6-6) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-8) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at DeGol Arena. The contest airs on NEC Front Row.

Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Campbell Stats Insights

The Fighting Camels make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Red Flash have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

Campbell has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Fighting Camels are the 334th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Flash rank 302nd.

The 67.8 points per game the Fighting Camels put up are the same as the Red Flash give up.

When Campbell scores more than 71 points, it is 4-1.

Campbell Home & Away Comparison

Campbell is putting up 76.1 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 51.3 points per contest.

In 2023-24, the Fighting Camels are ceding 61.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 65.3.

At home, Campbell is sinking 2.1 more threes per game (6.6) than on the road (4.5). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in road games (22.5%).

Campbell Upcoming Schedule