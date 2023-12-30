The Campbell Fighting Camels (6-6) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-8) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at DeGol Arena. The contest airs on NEC Front Row.

Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania
  • TV: NEC Front Row

Campbell Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Camels make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Red Flash have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
  • Campbell has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Fighting Camels are the 334th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Flash rank 302nd.
  • The 67.8 points per game the Fighting Camels put up are the same as the Red Flash give up.
  • When Campbell scores more than 71 points, it is 4-1.

Campbell Home & Away Comparison

  • Campbell is putting up 76.1 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 51.3 points per contest.
  • In 2023-24, the Fighting Camels are ceding 61.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 65.3.
  • At home, Campbell is sinking 2.1 more threes per game (6.6) than on the road (4.5). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in road games (22.5%).

Campbell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Pfeiffer W 88-59 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
12/14/2023 Saint Augustine's W 97-48 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
12/18/2023 Morgan State W 83-76 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
12/30/2023 @ Saint Francis (PA) - DeGol Arena
1/4/2024 @ N.C. A&T - Corbett Sports Center
1/6/2024 @ Hampton - Hampton Convocation Center

