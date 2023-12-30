How to Watch Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA) on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Campbell Fighting Camels (6-6) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-8) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at DeGol Arena. The contest airs on NEC Front Row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania
- TV: NEC Front Row
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CAA Games
- William & Mary vs Navy (12:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Hofstra vs St. John's (12:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Northeastern vs Rhode Island (1:00 PM ET | December 30)
- N.C. A&T vs George Mason (2:00 PM ET | December 30)
Campbell Stats Insights
- The Fighting Camels make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Red Flash have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- Campbell has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
- The Fighting Camels are the 334th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Flash rank 302nd.
- The 67.8 points per game the Fighting Camels put up are the same as the Red Flash give up.
- When Campbell scores more than 71 points, it is 4-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Campbell Home & Away Comparison
- Campbell is putting up 76.1 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 51.3 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, the Fighting Camels are ceding 61.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 65.3.
- At home, Campbell is sinking 2.1 more threes per game (6.6) than on the road (4.5). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in road games (22.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Campbell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Pfeiffer
|W 88-59
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|12/14/2023
|Saint Augustine's
|W 97-48
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|12/18/2023
|Morgan State
|W 83-76
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|DeGol Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ N.C. A&T
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Hampton
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.