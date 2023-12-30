Can we expect Campbell to lock up a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Campbell ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 346

Campbell's best wins

Campbell's signature win this season came on November 22 in a 65-58 victory over the Citadel Bulldogs. With 13 points, Laurynas Vaistaras was the leading scorer versus Citadel. Second on the team was Anthony Dell'Orso, with 10 points.

Next best wins

83-76 at home over Morgan State (No. 295/RPI) on December 18

59-48 at home over Navy (No. 347/RPI) on November 6

Campbell's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-4

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Fighting Camels are 3-4 (.429%) -- tied for the 24th-most losses.

Schedule insights

Campbell has been handed the 321st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Fighting Camels' upcoming schedule features six games against teams with worse records and 12 games against teams with records north of .500.

Campbell's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Campbell's next game

Matchup: North Carolina A&T Aggies vs. Campbell Fighting Camels

North Carolina A&T Aggies vs. Campbell Fighting Camels Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina TV Channel: FloHoops

