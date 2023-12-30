The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) after losing four road games in a row. The Mountaineers are double-digit favorites by 16.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: George M. Holmes Convocation Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Appalachian State -16.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Appalachian State Betting Records & Stats

In five of nine games this season, Appalachian State and its opponents have combined to total more than 137.5 points.

The average total in Appalachian State's matchups this year is 143.6, 6.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Mountaineers have a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Appalachian State has a 7-2-0 ATS record this season compared to the 3-5-0 mark of UL Monroe.

Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Appalachian State 5 55.6% 79.6 150.8 64 137.3 140.4 UL Monroe 4 50% 71.2 150.8 73.3 137.3 138.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Appalachian State Insights & Trends

Appalachian State went 9-10-0 ATS in conference action last season.

The Mountaineers put up 79.6 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 73.3 the Warhawks give up.

Appalachian State is 4-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when scoring more than 73.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Appalachian State 7-2-0 0-0 6-3-0 UL Monroe 3-5-0 1-1 4-4-0

Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Appalachian State UL Monroe 10-7 Home Record 7-8 6-7 Away Record 4-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.9 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-5-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.