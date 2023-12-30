Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe December 30 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) playing the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Appalachian State Players to Watch
- Tre'Von Spillers: 11.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Justin Abson: 7.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Donovan Gregory: 14.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- CJ Huntley: 9.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Myles Tate: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
UL Monroe Players to Watch
- Nika Metskhvarishvili: 10.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Tyreke Locure: 9.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Bolden: 9.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Savion Gallion: 8.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jerry Ngopot: 5.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Stat Comparison
|Appalachian State Rank
|Appalachian State AVG
|UL Monroe AVG
|UL Monroe Rank
|58th
|81.2
|Points Scored
|71.9
|255th
|28th
|63.3
|Points Allowed
|73.1
|234th
|12th
|43.8
|Rebounds
|39.7
|63rd
|74th
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|12.4
|23rd
|125th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|6.3
|290th
|54th
|16.2
|Assists
|16.1
|59th
|57th
|10.2
|Turnovers
|12.4
|226th
