How to Watch the Appalachian State vs. Louisiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-5) will visit the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) after losing four road games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Appalachian State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Appalachian State vs. Louisiana Scoring Comparison
- The Mountaineers' 70.5 points per game are 13.9 more points than the 56.6 the Ragin' Cajuns give up to opponents.
- Appalachian State has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 56.6 points.
- Louisiana's record is 6-3 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns average 11.8 fewer points per game (60.2) than the Mountaineers give up (72).
- Louisiana has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 72 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns are making 38.4% of their shots from the field, 5.2% lower than the Mountaineers allow to opponents (43.6%).
Appalachian State Leaders
- Faith Alston: 18.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.7 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56)
- Emily Carver: 15.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77)
- Rylan Moffitt: 7.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG%
- Alexis Black: 7.2 PTS, 28.2 FG%, 19.5 3PT% (8-for-41)
- Mariah Frazier: 4.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.9 FG%
Appalachian State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|L 82-78
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 99-91
|Al McGuire Center
|12/21/2023
|Mercer
|W 81-78
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Louisiana
|-
|Cajundome
|1/4/2024
|Texas State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|South Alabama
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
