The Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-5) will visit the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) after losing four road games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Appalachian State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Appalachian State vs. Louisiana Scoring Comparison

The Mountaineers' 70.5 points per game are 13.9 more points than the 56.6 the Ragin' Cajuns give up to opponents.

Appalachian State has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 56.6 points.

Louisiana's record is 6-3 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns average 11.8 fewer points per game (60.2) than the Mountaineers give up (72).

Louisiana has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 72 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns are making 38.4% of their shots from the field, 5.2% lower than the Mountaineers allow to opponents (43.6%).

The Mountaineers' 37.4 shooting percentage from the field is .

Appalachian State Leaders

Faith Alston: 18.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.7 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56)

18.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.7 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56) Emily Carver: 15.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77)

15.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77) Rylan Moffitt: 7.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG%

7.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG% Alexis Black: 7.2 PTS, 28.2 FG%, 19.5 3PT% (8-for-41)

7.2 PTS, 28.2 FG%, 19.5 3PT% (8-for-41) Mariah Frazier: 4.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.9 FG%

Appalachian State Schedule