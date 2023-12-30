Saturday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-4), at 2:00 PM ET.

Appalachian State vs. Louisiana Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET

Appalachian State Players to Watch

Faith Alston: 16.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Emily Carver: 15.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Rylan Moffitt: 7.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK Mariah Frazier: 4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Alexis Black: 6.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Louisiana Players to Watch

Tamera Johnson: 12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Tamiah Robinson: 4.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Destiny Rice: 8.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Brandi Williams: 11.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Ashlyn Jones: 4.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

