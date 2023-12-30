The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when visiting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Appalachian State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Mountaineers have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.3% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Warhawks' opponents have made.
  • In games Appalachian State shoots better than 40.7% from the field, it is 8-2 overall.
  • The Mountaineers are the 15th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Warhawks rank 87th.
  • The 79.6 points per game the Mountaineers score are 6.3 more points than the Warhawks allow (73.3).
  • Appalachian State has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 73.3 points.

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Appalachian State played better when playing at home last year, averaging 74.9 points per game, compared to 66.5 per game away from home.
  • The Mountaineers surrendered 62.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.7 in away games.
  • In home games, Appalachian State sunk 0.2 more threes per game (7.8) than in road games (7.6). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to on the road (35.1%).

Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 @ Queens W 93-81 Curry Arena
12/16/2023 Gardner-Webb W 80-59 Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 UNC Asheville L 76-63 Tarlton Complex
12/30/2023 UL Monroe - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
1/4/2024 @ South Alabama - Mitchell Center
1/6/2024 @ Troy - Trojan Arena

