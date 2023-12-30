The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when visiting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Appalachian State Stats Insights

This season, the Mountaineers have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.3% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Warhawks' opponents have made.

In games Appalachian State shoots better than 40.7% from the field, it is 8-2 overall.

The Mountaineers are the 15th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Warhawks rank 87th.

The 79.6 points per game the Mountaineers score are 6.3 more points than the Warhawks allow (73.3).

Appalachian State has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 73.3 points.

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Appalachian State played better when playing at home last year, averaging 74.9 points per game, compared to 66.5 per game away from home.

The Mountaineers surrendered 62.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.7 in away games.

In home games, Appalachian State sunk 0.2 more threes per game (7.8) than in road games (7.6). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to on the road (35.1%).

