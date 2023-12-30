Saturday's game features the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) matching up at George M. Holmes Convocation Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-62 win for heavily favored Appalachian State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 30.

The matchup has no set line.

Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: George M. Holmes Convocation Center

Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 79, UL Monroe 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe

Computer Predicted Spread: Appalachian State (-17.5)

Appalachian State (-17.5) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Appalachian State's record against the spread so far this season is 7-2-0, while UL Monroe's is 3-5-0. The Mountaineers have gone over the point total in six games, while Warhawks games have gone over four times.

Appalachian State Performance Insights

The Mountaineers have a +187 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.6 points per game. They're putting up 79.6 points per game to rank 79th in college basketball and are giving up 64.0 per contest to rank 37th in college basketball.

Appalachian State ranks 15th in the country at 42.7 rebounds per game. That's 5.6 more than the 37.1 its opponents average.

Appalachian State hits 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball) at a 31.6% rate (261st in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 its opponents make while shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc.

The Mountaineers rank 101st in college basketball by averaging 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 11th in college basketball, allowing 79.5 points per 100 possessions.

Appalachian State has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 9.4 per game (30th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.3 (244th in college basketball).

