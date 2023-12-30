For bracketology insights on Appalachian State and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Appalachian State ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 1-0 NR NR 82

Appalachian State's best wins

When it comes to its signature win this season, Appalachian State defeated the UNC Greensboro Spartans at home on November 6. The final score was 71-65. Emily Carver was the top scorer in the signature victory over UNC Greensboro, dropping 28 points with four rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

77-73 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 189/RPI) on December 5

69-56 on the road over Louisiana (No. 231/RPI) on December 30

81-78 at home over Mercer (No. 260/RPI) on December 21

68-63 over Furman (No. 270/RPI) on November 23

71-64 at home over Ohio (No. 308/RPI) on November 11

Appalachian State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

According to the RPI, Appalachian State has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.

The Mountaineers have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Appalachian State faces the 253rd-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

In terms of the Mountaineers' upcoming schedule, they have four games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams above .500.

In terms of App State's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Appalachian State's next game

Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Texas State Bobcats

Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Texas State Bobcats Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 6:30 PM ET Location: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

