The No. 21 Texas Longhorns (9-2) are heavy favorites (-14.5) as they look to continue a five-game home win streak when they take on the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Moody Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network. The point total is 142.5 for the matchup.

UNC Greensboro vs. Texas Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -14.5 142.5

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

UNC Greensboro has played six games this season that ended with a combined score over 142.5 points.

The average over/under for UNC Greensboro's outings this season is 151.9, 9.4 more points than this game's total.

So far this year, UNC Greensboro has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread.

Texas has covered less often than UNC Greensboro this season, sporting an ATS record of 3-8-0, compared to the 3-6-0 record of UNC Greensboro.

UNC Greensboro vs. Texas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 8 72.7% 79.8 161.8 67.0 136.9 147.5 UNC Greensboro 6 66.7% 82.0 161.8 69.9 136.9 143.1

Additional UNC Greensboro Insights & Trends

The Spartans score an average of 82.0 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 67.0 the Longhorns allow.

UNC Greensboro is 3-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall when it scores more than 67.0 points.

UNC Greensboro vs. Texas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 3-8-0 2-6 5-6-0 UNC Greensboro 3-6-0 1-0 7-2-0

UNC Greensboro vs. Texas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas UNC Greensboro 17-1 Home Record 11-3 4-6 Away Record 8-6 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.1 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.5 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

