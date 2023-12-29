UNC Greensboro vs. Texas: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 29
The Texas Longhorns (9-2) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Moody Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on LHN.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. UNC Greensboro matchup.
UNC Greensboro vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UNC Greensboro vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|UNC Greensboro Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Texas (-14.5)
|143.5
|-1600
|+860
UNC Greensboro vs. Texas Betting Trends
- UNC Greensboro has compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Texas is 3-8-0 ATS this season.
- Longhorns games have hit the over five out of 11 times this season.
