The No. 21 Texas Longhorns (9-2) aim to extend a three-game winning run when they host the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Moody Center. The matchup airs on Longhorn Network.

UNC Greensboro vs. Texas Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 47.9% from the field, 7.8% higher than the 40.1% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.

This season, UNC Greensboro has an 8-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.1% from the field.

The Longhorns are the rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 184th.

The Spartans score an average of 82 points per game, 15 more points than the 67 the Longhorns give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 67 points, UNC Greensboro is 8-1.

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison

At home, UNC Greensboro averages 97.2 points per game. On the road, it averages 69.

At home the Spartans are allowing 69.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than they are away (73).

Beyond the arc, UNC Greensboro sinks fewer treys on the road (9.5 per game) than at home (12.4), and shoots a lower percentage away (31.9%) than at home (48.8%) as well.

