Friday's contest that pits the UAB Blazers (7-5) against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-6) at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 79-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UAB, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on December 29.

There is no line set for the game.

UNC Asheville vs. UAB Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023

8:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

UNC Asheville vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 79, UNC Asheville 74

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Asheville vs. UAB

Computer Predicted Spread: UAB (-4.8)

UAB (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 152.4

UAB is 4-6-0 against the spread this season compared to UNC Asheville's 1-7-0 ATS record. The Blazers have an 8-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 5-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

UNC Asheville Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game, with a +107 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.4 points per game (52nd in college basketball) and give up 73.8 per outing (254th in college basketball).

UNC Asheville wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.1 boards. It collects 37.2 rebounds per game (158th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.1.

UNC Asheville knocks down 2.5 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.1 (61st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6.

UNC Asheville and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bulldogs commit 12.5 per game (246th in college basketball) and force 13.4 (83rd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.