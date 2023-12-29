The Charlotte Hornets (7-22) are heavy, 15.5-point underdogs as they look to break a nine-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (15-15) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Footprint Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE

Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 120 - Hornets 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 15.5)

Hornets (+ 15.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-10.8)

Suns (-10.8) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Under (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.1

The Hornets have put together a 12-17-0 ATS record this season compared to the 12-18-0 mark of the Suns.

Phoenix and its opponents have gone over the point total 56.7% of the time this season (17 out of 30). That's more often than Charlotte and its opponents have (16 out of 29).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 11-9, a better record than the Hornets have recorded (6-20) as moneyline underdogs.

Hornets Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Hornets are fifth-worst in the league on offense (110.3 points scored per game) and 25th defensively (121 points conceded).

Charlotte grabs 41.7 rebounds per game and concede 45.1 boards, ranking 25th and 25th, respectively, in the NBA.

This season the Hornets are ranked 23rd in the NBA in assists at 25.2 per game.

With 13.6 turnovers committed per game and 13.2 turnovers forced, Charlotte is 19th and 15th in the NBA, respectively.

In 2023-24 the Hornets are fourth-worst in the league in 3-point makes (11 per game) and rank 25th in 3-point percentage (35.1%).

