Stokes County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Stokes County, North Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Stokes County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mount Airy High School at West Stokes High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.